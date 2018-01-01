Founder, Mandala Capital

Mr. Uday Garg founded Mandala Capital in 2008 and has since been dedicated exclusively to developing the business with a focus on the Food and Agribusiness sector. Since the firm’s inception, Mr. Garg has been involved in all areas of the business and was instrumental in developing its strategy and vision, as well as raising the current funds under management. He sits on the Boards of portfolio companies and manages the relationships with the firm’s partners and stakeholders.

The inspiration behind food and agriculture as sector focus stems from the influence of Mr. Garg’s late grandfather, Mr. B.R .Barwale, who founded Mahyco, India’s leading Seed Company, in 1964. Mr. Barwale was a recipient of the World Food Prize in 1998 and has been widely recognized as a leader in the agriculture world with a keen business sense and a deep connection to the Indian farming community.

Prior to Mandala Capital, Mr. Garg worked at Altima Partners (London) focusing on private investments in global Emerging Markets across sectors (including Agribusiness). Mr. Garg began his career in the Investment Banking division of Deutsche Bank (New York), followed by Portfolio Manager roles at Amaranth Advisors (Connecticut) and Duet Group (London).

Mr. Garg holds a B.S. in Economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, with Concentration in Finance.