Urvi Agarwal is the Founder & Director at JOP Network Private Limited, a homegrown high-quality content company in the fitness, health & entertainment space specializing in channel curation, distribution and syndication. Led by her innate entrepreneurial spirit, Urvi launched JOP in 2014 at the young age of 23. Having observed a dearth of dedicated television channels catering to the specific lifestyle needs of audiences, she looked to bridge this gap and provide content focused on fitness, health and recreation for viewers looking to put their personal well-being first.

With her tenacity and innovativeness to merit, JOP currently caters to over 25 million viewers across 30 countries, with its programming content being distributed via own channels, namely Fitness Studio and Hollywood Masala on Airtel DTH, Life Mantra on SWIFT (Australia), as well as leading global television networks like Discovery, FOX Traveler, Airtel DTH, Astro Malaysia, GAIA US and in-flight channels of Cathay Pacific, Lufthansa and Qatar Airways to name a few.

Majority of the content continues to be conceptualized and curated by Urvi herself, who has also directed many of their signature shows like Fitness & Beyond with Kitty Kalra, WorkingOut Right with Viren Barman, Box Your Way to Fitness with Boxfit, among others.

This seasoned executive currently heads the CII (Confederation of Indian Industries) YI Delhi Outreach vertical, the CREDAI (Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India) Women Wing Northern region as well as the CREDAI National Clean City Movement. Often invited to speak at conferences in India and overseas, Urvi was recently part of the panel on Digital Transformation in India during ATF Singapore (Asia TV Forum & Market).

Prior to JOP, Urvi was part of the Media & Telecom Investment Banking Division at Ernst & Young during which time she gained valuable insight into the workings of media companies, particularly in the broadcast and satellite industry.

Urvi completed a Masters in Marketing from ESADE, Barcelona and prior to that was studying Chartered Accountancy at The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Also a graduate from the New York Film Academy where she completed a course in production. In 2013, she was selected to address a delegation at the Lancome headquarters in Spain to speak about how important is beauty for today’s working women.

A yoga expert, trained kathak dancer and boxer, Urvi is also passionate about art.

