Valay Lakdavala

A curious marketeer who believes that there is a 6th sense that guides the success of a brand, a sense which is at the intersection of a meaningful experience and a perfect execution.



Full time Business Manager and entrepreneur with more than a decade of experience in business leadership. Valay, comes with a very unique mix of experience in Project Management and Customer Relationship. As a Co-founder of NeoNiche an award winning experiential marketing company that design and delivers brand marketing solutions for organisations from past 7 years, he stands accountable to strategise and execute organisation Client Relationship goals.



With an experience to have designed and executed close to 1300 marketing campaigns for more to 70 brands. He started his journey as a part time executive and grew to become a Business Director in 13 years, over the years his strong command on business and management principles have been his shield to conquer the challenges and deliver the set objectives. His core skills include Resourcefulness, Problem solving capabilities, an attentive learner who is not afraid to incorporate opinions of valued team members into policies and planning. And when we shift away to the other part of his life, Valay likes globetrotting and exploring different cultures or getting glued to a computer game with friends.