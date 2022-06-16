Valentina Zakirova

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Chief Investment Officer at SDVentures

At SDVentures, Valentina Zakirova supervises 30+ direct VC investments, a venture fund-of-funds, and an internal incubator for online dating products. Valentina had initiated and completed deals with Flo, Patreon, Woebot, Grabr, AFG, NEA, Khosla Ventures, DCM, Bling VC, Bain, and Target Global.

https://sdventures.com/

