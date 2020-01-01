Varun Satyam

Managing Partner at J10M, Co-Founder at Bitlumex

About Varun Satyam

Varun has been one of the early adopters of crypto in India. He was a co-founder of Almora, a new age crypto investment bank. Present he is Managing Partner at J10M Ventures, through which he is empowering visionaries of the decentralized world. His expertise lies in strategy, product, and user experience (UX).

