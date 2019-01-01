About Venkatesh Ganapathy
Venkatesh Ganapathy works as Associate Professor (Marketing) in Presidency Business School, Bangalore. He has worked in the industry for close to two decades out of which he was associated with a start-up for close to four years. He has trained and motivated students to become entrepreneurs and explore new career avenues. He has over 50 research papers, several blogs and 12 books to his credit.
