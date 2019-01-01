My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Vered Raviv Schwarz

Vered Raviv Schwarz

Guest Writer
COO, Guesty

About Vered Raviv Schwarz

Vered Raviv Schwarz is COO of property management platform Guesty, to which she brings nearly 20 years of experience in global operations to overseeing teams including Customer Experience, Finance, Legal, HR, Customer Success and Data & Analytics. Prior to Guesty, Schwarz was COO of Fiverr where she grew the company from 40 employees to over 400 in her six year tenure. She's held senior executive positions in private and public global tech companies, including Kenshoo, MediaMind (now Sizmek) and Radware.

 

 

More From Vered Raviv Schwarz

Women Should Consider the Short-Term Rental and Travel Tech Ecosystems to Fund Their Businesses
Side Hustle

Women Should Consider the Short-Term Rental and Travel Tech Ecosystems to Fund Their Businesses

Both segments have become catalysts to female financial independence worldwide and are a springboard to a career in tech.
7 min read