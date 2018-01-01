Vernon Lindsay

Vernon Lindsay

Guest Writer
Leadership Coach
Vernon C. Lindsay, PhD is a writer, consultant and leadership coach. Through his workshops, keynote speeches and individualized coaching services he offers strategies to achieve success in the personal and professional lives of students, employees, and executives.

More From Vernon Lindsay

To Be an Overnight Success Tomorrow, Get a Good Night's Sleep Tonight
Lifestyle

To Be an Overnight Success Tomorrow, Get a Good Night's Sleep Tonight

Ample sleep is a strategic advantage.
4 min read
3 Lessons You'll Learn by Writing a Book About Your Business
Writing

3 Lessons You'll Learn by Writing a Book About Your Business

Describing your entrepreneurial mindset to others will help you discover truths about your company and yourself.
5 min read
Skip the Avengers: Why Entrepreneurs Should Watch 'Black Panther' Again Instead
Lessons

Skip the Avengers: Why Entrepreneurs Should Watch 'Black Panther' Again Instead

'Black Panther' offers insights into how dynamic organizations can succeed under stress. The Avengers is pure escape.
4 min read
Addicted to Your Business? Never Satisfied? It's Not a Bad Thing.
Success

Addicted to Your Business? Never Satisfied? It's Not a Bad Thing.

Transform your single-minded dedication into meaningful work that demonstrates your commitment to success.
4 min read
3 Suggestions for Cultivating Your Leadership Potential
Discomfort

3 Suggestions for Cultivating Your Leadership Potential

While it's not mandatory you move out of the country with your young family to discover the best you, getting OK with the discomfort it brought was a good first step.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.