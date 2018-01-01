Vernon Lindsay

Lifestyle
To Be an Overnight Success Tomorrow, Get a Good Night's Sleep Tonight
Ample sleep is a strategic advantage.
Writing
3 Lessons You'll Learn by Writing a Book About Your Business
Describing your entrepreneurial mindset to others will help you discover truths about your company and yourself.
Lessons
Skip the Avengers: Why Entrepreneurs Should Watch 'Black Panther' Again Instead
'Black Panther' offers insights into how dynamic organizations can succeed under stress. The Avengers is pure escape.
Success
Addicted to Your Business? Never Satisfied? It's Not a Bad Thing.
Transform your single-minded dedication into meaningful work that demonstrates your commitment to success.
Discomfort
3 Suggestions for Cultivating Your Leadership Potential
While it's not mandatory you move out of the country with your young family to discover the best you, getting OK with the discomfort it brought was a good first step.