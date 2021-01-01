Veronica Juul-Nyholm is the HR Director at Canon Middle East, Central North Africa, and Eurasia.

During her tenure, she has implemented and delivered a range of HR programs and policies that have supported the innovative and entrepreneurial culture at Canon. Her areas of expertise span business planning, employee engagement, and organizational development.

Veronica has a long history of working in internationally recognized multinational companies, including those operating in the electronics, pharmaceutical, automotivem and banking sectors. She holds a degree in economics and commerce from Università degli Studi di Parma.