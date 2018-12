Vicente Fernandez

Guest Writer

CEO, co-founder and chief content officer, SportsManias

Vicente Fernandez, co-founder and CCO at SportsManias, is a recent University of Chicago graduate, who has successfully launched various sports organizations and media initiatives. He has been recognized in the “Sports Launch 30 Under 30” and was a recipient of the Associated Sports Editors Scholarship for his innovation in sports media and role as sports editor for the Chicago Maroon.