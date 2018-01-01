Victor Ijidola

Guest Writer
Content Marketer/Copywriter for B2B and SaaS brands

Victor Ijidola is a content marketer and copywriter for B2B/B2C brands. He runs premium content shop and has been published by publications like Forbes, Inc.com and The Next Web.

More From Victor Ijidola

Do You Stink at Ecommerce Content Marketing? Find Inspiration in These 6 Big-Name Brands.
Content Marketing

The strategies used by Etsy, Mercedes-Benz, JetBlue (and a brand called The Elephant Pants) can give you some good ideas.
6 min read
Meet the Content-Marketing Geniuses Behind the Powerful Brands You Know (Part 2)
Content Marketing

Becky Shindell, communications manager at SEMrush, talks about why videos are such a priority.
5 min read
Meet the Content-Marketing Geniuses Behind the Powerful Brands You Know
Content Marketing

To start with, here's a peek into how TechCrunch's Travis Bernard thinks about data, storytelling and promotion.
6 min read
5 Customer-Retention Tools Will Help Ensure That Your Customers Keep Loving You
Customer Retention

Want to become a rockstar at building a base of loyal customers? Retention is key. And tools can help.
6 min read
Selling Marketing Software to Marketers: It's More of a Science Than an Art
martech

What's more, if you're in martech, you'll do well to learn marketers' 'lingua franca' to get their attention.
7 min read
New to the Entrepreneurial Game? These 5 Tips Can Help You Design Your Website Home Page.
home page

How to use your home page to convert your visitors to leads (and even rabid fans).
7 min read
How To Create Content That Hooks Your Prospects and Keeps Them Engaged
Content Strategy

Try being a little weird, like the guy who wrote, "20 Ways to Be Just Another Mediocre Blogger Nobody Gives a Crap About.".
7 min read
