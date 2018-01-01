Victoria Cairl

Victoria Cairl

Guest Writer
VP of Business Development at Show-Score
Victoria Cairl writes about women and work. She's is the VP of Business Development at Show-Score, having previously worked at Lincoln Center, The Met Museum and Disney Theatrical.

Female Business Leaders Need to Support One Other, But We Also Need to Argue!

Disagreements don't need to be attacks. Here are five ways to fight fair.
4 min read
7 Ways to Be 'On' Even When You're Totally Exhausted
Trade shows can test the limits of human endurance. Here's how to survive and thrive on your next trip.
5 min read
5 Ways to Use Failure to Push Your Startup Forward in 2018
There are no missteps as long as you keep moving forward.
4 min read
6 Things You Need To Do Before Activating Your "Out of Office"
Physically leaving the office is one thing, mentally leaving it takes a lot more work.
4 min read
In a Career Funk? Ask Yourself These 5 Questions.
Inspire yourself to make a change or re-ignite your drive to push your business forward.
4 min read
No Office? No Problem! 5 Key Tips for Working on the Go.
Is your desk where ever you happen to have your laptop plugged in? Then learn these survival secrets.
3 min read
5 Things No One Tells You About Working at a Startup
Are you ready to embrace the unknown and face failure on a daily basis -- all on a few hours of sleep a day?
3 min read
Can a Woman Be a Great Leader Without a Dragon?
Do female entrepreneurs need fire-breathing reptiles to advance in business?
3 min read
Can an Off-Broadway Harry Potter Comedy Make Money? You Bet Your Hufflepuff It Can.
Inside the serious business of funny business.
5 min read
5 Reasons Science Says You Seriously Need to Take a Break
Summer isn't over yet! Do you and your business a favor and get out of town.
4 min read
The 5 Best Pieces of Advice I Can Give Women Entrepreneurs
Be the powerful force that shapes the work environment you dream of working in.
5 min read
3 Ways to Unlock Your Success Origin Story
Spider-Man gained superpowers from a radioactive spider. What fuels your fighting spirit?
4 min read
5 Things I Did Before I Completely Burned Out
This startup executive made a personal pivot that saved her sanity and reinvigorated her passion for work.
4 min read
Why The Best Thing You Can Do For Your Startup Is Take a Vacation
Yes, there is always something that needs to be done, but yes, you need to take a break anyway.
4 min read
Turning 40 -- Is It Ever Too Late to Startup?
You are never too old to follow your heart or your gut, according to this entrepreneur.
4 min read
