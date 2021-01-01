Vijay Eswaran
Founder and Executive Chairman, QI Group of Companies
Vijay Eswaran is the Founder and Executive Chairman of the QI Group of Companies, a multinational conglomerate headquartered in Hong Kong. A well-known thought leader and philanthropist, he has written and spoken extensively about business, leadership, personal development, and life management.
Follow Vijay Eswaran on Social
Latest
Power With Purpose: The Four Pillars Of Leadership
Leadership is not a title. You can never be appointed a leader, whatever your business card may say.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Lynn Power
Co-Founder & CEO of MASAMI
-
-
-
Pierre Subeh
Founder & CEO of X Network
-
Robin Buckley, PhD
Executive and Couples Coach
-
Jessica Foutty
Founder at Invincible Sparkle, Author of Job Dating (Coming Soon!)
-
Cara Sloman
executive vice president at Nadel Phelan, Inc.
-
Adrian Falk
Founder & CEO of Believe Advertising & PR