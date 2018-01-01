Vikram Upadhyaya

Chief Mentor & Accelerator Evangelist, GHV Accelerator
Vikram is also the Founding Board Member of the Indian Angel Network Incubator and an advisor to projects being undertaken through the Telecom Centres of Excellence (TCOE).

Why It's Imperative For Startups To Keep Up With Innovation
Innovation

If you have nothing new to offer, it's very easy to get lost in the crowd.
6 min read
It Is The Attitude, Not The Aptitude; That Takes You To The Altitude
Attitude

The winning attitude which has helped these founders grow is that they cared about more than just profits.
5 min read
Entrepreneurship: No Longer A Lonely Journey
Entrepreneurship

Clearly, startups are finally getting their due in the country and the pace will only pick up in the coming times.
5 min read
Why Less Than 1% of Incubated Startups Get VC Funding
Incubators

Why the startups who join accelerator or incubator program with the hope of getting mentored for accelerating their journey towards growth are not able to get growth-capital?
4 min read
Why Due Diligence is Important for Entrepreneurs
due diligence

top 10 priority tasks every entrepreneur should religiously follow in order to ensure complete compliance for Investors Due Diligence.
6 min read
Why Y Combinator type models won't work in India
Investments

In India, we need accelerator programmes that are designed to prepare companies for Series A funding.
5 min read
Why Intellectual Property is critical for startups
Intellectual Property

The importance of IP should not be undermined by startups because of the long-term sustainable advantages it offers.
4 min read
How to build the right founding team for your Startup
Team-Building

While it is beneficial to have a sound founding team, it comes with its own risks too.
3 min read
India's transition from obscurity to emerging as the third largest startup ecosystem in the world
Startups

'Startup' is the hottest buzzword in India right now with technology based entrepreneurship gaining unprecedented momentum
5 min read
Why less than 1% of incubated start-ups get VC funding
VC Funding

I would like to see an India where 5-10 per cent of startups, who through incubation or accelerator programs, are able to receive institutional and growth-capital.
4 min read
Forget Mutual Funds! Invest in start-ups to reap best gains
Startup Investment

5 min read
How to raise funding for a prototype
Startup Funding

How should aspiring entrepreneurs deal with the funding needs for even building the prototype?
5 min read
Why should startups join an accelerator programme
Accelerator Programs

Accelerators help startup founders see the bigger picture and help them understand the complexity of doing a business.
4 min read
Top 10 priority tasks every entrepreneur must religiously follow
due diligence

It is always good to split the responsibilities amongst the Co-founders for record-keeping and timely reviews.
6 min read
After eCommerce & mCommerce, nCommerce may become the 'next big thing'
E-commerce

nCommerce will disrupt not just the e-commerce and m-commerce market, but also the franchise model in India.
6 min read
