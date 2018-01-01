Vinay Aranha

Entrepreneur, Philanthropist , Socialite

The Legacy of Rosary school was founded by his Grandparents, then his father took it forward and then he took the initiative as an entrepreneur and have built it forth to where it is today, along with the support of his sister Deepti Aranha and the entire family. As a philanthropist, he gives free education to over 400 deserving students; this is possible for him because he is strongly supported by his family. He has over 14000 students studying in his schools.