Founder and Managing Director, tmw

How Fintechs Are Rescuing Banks From Operational Crisis
FinTech

How Fintechs Are Rescuing Banks From Operational Crisis

Fintechs have disrupted all segments of the financial sector – be it giving loans or taking deposits, or dealing in capital markets, asset and wealth management, insurance, investments, money transfer or payments
7 min read
Why Fintech Needs a Brand New QR (RegTech) Code?
FinTech

Why Fintech Needs a Brand New QR (RegTech) Code?

For fintech to grow on a robust platform at a rapid pace, a quick response technology driven regulatory eco-system (RegTech) is a necessary condition
5 min read
How 'Digital' is Helping you Travel Light
Travel

How 'Digital' is Helping you Travel Light

As per a report of eMarketer, global digital travel was a roughly $ 565 billion market in 2016, with sales expected to top $817 billion by 2020
4 min read
Digital India Gets a Triple Push in the Union Budget 2018-19
Union Budget 2018-19

Digital India Gets a Triple Push in the Union Budget 2018-19

The government a major upside in the growth of blockchain technology going forward
3 min read
How Promising does the Fintech Industry Look in 2018
FinTech

How Promising does the Fintech Industry Look in 2018

The Indian fintech industry is estimated to enter into a consolidation phase driven by digital innovations and customer-friendly regulations initiated by the government in 2018
4 min read
