Vincent Bradley

CEO & Co-Founder of FlashFunders

Vincent, a serial entrepreneur, founded a virtual sports betting startup before co-founding FlashFunders. He has consulted for several tech startups, as well as frontier market firm Osprey Global Solutions, working on global development efforts in Europe, North Africa and the Middle East. He started his career leading business development at FindTheBest and holds Series 7 and 63 securities licenses.