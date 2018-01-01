Vipin Pathak

Home Healthcare
How Innovation is Paving the Way for Better Home Healthcare
Here we'll discuss the challenges in health-care and the changes it has gone through with technology handy today
Home Healthcare
Healthcare at Home – An Imperative Part of the Indian Healthcare Landscape
The concept of healthcare at home has been received well by patients and their families.
Health
Health Tech Startups Ensuring A Smart Balance Between Innovation And Value
Health tech is blazing hot right now and there's no shortage of startups entering this marketplace.