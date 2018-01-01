Vipul Mathur

Vipul Mathur

Brand Marketing Expert and Brand Head - SKULT

Vipul Mathur is a brand marketing expert currently working as Brand Head, Skult. Prior to this, Vipul worked as the Chief BNM (Buying and Merchandising) Officer with Aditya Birla Online Fashion (ABOF). Vipul’s career spans a diverse experience of 17 years, acquiring expertise in the fields of Brand Management, Retail Operations and Merchandising. Prior to ABOF, Vipul worked for a period of 10 years with 

MaduraFashion and Lifestyle, including 4 years as AVP and Head, Sales & Merchandising, Van Heusen. Vipul has created and delivered deep reflective psychological programs, which are now being replicated in other businesses of Aditya Birla Group in areas of consumer psychology, strength management, career identification and time management. He is also an accredited coach and corporate trainer in leadership development at Aditya. 

More From Vipul Mathur

This is Why Omnichannel is the Future of the Retail Industry
The Omnichannel game is yet to be played in the true sense of the world in Indian retail
4 min read
