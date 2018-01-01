Vipul Sharma

Vipul has 14+ yrs of P&L, product & sales management experience at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Citibank, HDFC Bank & Indusind Bank. Previously, Product Head – Loan Against Property at IndusInd Bank & part of Management team at Bankbazaar - Built and led high ROA teams.
Finance
Digitalization-A Boon Or Bane For The Financial Services
As Banking and Financial Services Sector in India undergo rapid Digitalization, let's take a bird's eye view of where we stand, what Digitalization promises and at what cost.