Vipul Sharma

Vipul Sharma

Contributor
Founder & CEO- Chqbook

Vipul has 14+ yrs of P&L, product & sales management experience at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Citibank, HDFC Bank & Indusind Bank. Previously, Product Head – Loan Against Property at IndusInd Bank & part of Management team at Bankbazaar - Built and led high ROA teams.

More From Vipul Sharma

Digitalization-A Boon Or Bane For The Financial Services
Finance

Digitalization-A Boon Or Bane For The Financial Services

As Banking and Financial Services Sector in India undergo rapid Digitalization, let's take a bird's eye view of where we stand, what Digitalization promises and at what cost.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.