Virendra Joshi

Energy
Energy Conservation and How it Directly Correlates with Operational Efficiency
By not being conscious of things like turning things off when not in use and buying energy-efficient equipment for work, we're burning through our fuel reserves at a pace which will deprive our future generations of all its benefits
Energy
#8 Ways to Conserve Energy and Save Cost
Last year, around 80 per cent of the big companies have emission reduction targets in place, says a recent survey by Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP).