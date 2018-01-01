Guest Writer

Owner and CEO, Blue Apple

Vishal Anand is the owner and CEO of Blue Apple, a Dubai-based boutique communications agency. The agency is a full service advertising, PR, branding and digital agency that provides innovative solutions in a personalized manner. He runs the business operations at the agency and manages a multicultural team of over 15 nationalities.

With an MBA from IILM, Delhi and a Bachelor of Commerce from Sukhadia University Udaipur, India, Vishal started his career in 1996 in India as a Management Trainee at the Usha Group, before switching over to advertising. As an advertising professional, Vishal has six years of experience with leading agencies including Grey Worldwide, Rediffusion DY&R, Concept Communication in India, and Adinc Y&R in Oman, where he was Client Services Director for four years.

Vishal moved to Dubai in 2006, joining The Classic Partnership as Vice President where he managed global and regional brands across diverse sectors. Vishal turned entrepreneur in 2011 with Blue Apple, and in the five years, the agency has grown to have presence in Dubai, Doha, Muscat and Khartoum. Through its planning tool Brand Soul, Blue Apple has also built successful client relationships across the GCC and Africa including Dubai Islamic Bank, Eros Electronics, Hitachi, TCL, DAFZA, Burjeel Hospital, Dabur Vatika, Indigo Properties and Damac Properties, and others.