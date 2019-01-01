My Queue

Vivek Saxena

Founder of ZipCash

About Vivek Saxena

Vivek Saxena is a serial entrepreneur best known as the founder of ZipCash, India’s first digital wallet. ZipCash was imagined and built far ahead of its time. He successfully exited ZipCash in 2015. ZipCash now powers Ola Money. At the time of exit, mobile wallets had only just begun to be accepted as optional modes of payment. He has deep experience in shaping innovations into viable businesses from having built ZipCash; as well as active participation in shaping his various early stage investments – Jubi.ai, a chatbot service for ecommerce; Lemma, a programmatic advertising solutions platform and another learning and personal development venture, among others. Vivek is also on the board of Anuvi, a leading industrial chemicals company. He earlier built his career with industry leaders such as Microsoft, Wipro, JWT and Group M.

