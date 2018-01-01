Vivian Giang

Vivian Giang runs the Careers vertical at Business Insider. She's fascinated by the evolving office, growing industries and how technology, education and the rise of freelancers play a role in the future workplace.

Here Are the Most Common Misspellings People Make on Their Resumes
Growth Strategies

Here's proof that job applications and calls for applicants need a second, third or fourth look.
1 min read
12 Highly Successful People With Bizarre Eating Habits
Entrepreneurs

From actors to athletes to business owners, a look at strange daily rituals that keep these successful people consistent and free their minds to think about more important things.
15 Business Etiquette Rules Every Professional Needs to Know
Leadership

From how to introduce yourself to what to order at restaurants, these are the social rules to follow when establishing business relationships.
