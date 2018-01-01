W. Chan Kim and Renée Mauborgne are the authors of the international bestseller Blue Ocean Strategy and the soon-to-be released followup, Blue Ocean Shift – Beyond Competing: Proven Steps to Inspire Confidence and Seize New Growth (Hachette, September 2017).
Growth Strategies
Has Your Business Plateaued? Here's How Companies Like Square and Salesforce.com Have Broken Through.
Instead of fighting for scraps in existing cutthroat markets, produce more creative strategies that open up new frontiers.
Marketing
The Framework That Transformed the U.S. Wine Industry
Ever tried a Yellow Tail wine? The brand's makers actually created an uncontested market space.