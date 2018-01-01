Waleed Rashed

Growth Strategies
Why Your Operating Model Is More Important Than Your Business Model
Even if you have a valid business model, an awesome pitch deck and a great team, your idea means nothing if you don't have an operating model.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.