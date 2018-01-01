Walter Chen is the founder and CEO of iDoneThis, the easiest way to share and celebrate what you get done at work, every day. Learn the science behind how done lists help you work smarter in our free eBook: The Busy Person's Guide to the Done List. Follow him on twitter @smalter.
Employee Benefits
3 Ways Corporate Heavyweights Are Improving Employee Retention by Prioritizing Maternity Healthcare
Partnerships with specialty providers diversify the life-changing benefits available to employees.
Nonprofits
Upgrade Your Email Game to Convert One-Time Donors to Recurring Supporters
Most nonprofits aren't taking full advantage of one of the most powerful (and cost-efficient) tools in their fundraising playbook.
Y Combinator
What To Do If Y Combinator Rejects You
How to bounce back from getting rejected by a top startup accelerator
Freelancers
How Teaching Can Help You Land More Business
When freelancing gets competitive, teach others to stand out from the noise.
Online Education
15 Ways to Enhance Your Career (for Free)
These newsletters, courses and podcasts will take your business game to the next level.
Video Marketing
Let Customers Get to Know You With Video
Building familiarity with your customers, and relating to them first as viewers, can create sales without selling.
Growth Strategies
Make Users Feel Like One-in-a-Million at Every Stage of the Funnel
Your product might be great for anybody, but to grow your business you need to prove it with personalized attention.
Company Culture
Seeking Silver Bullets Sets Up Companies to Fail
Drop the quick fix mentality and adopt this one simple system to minimize mistakes and ensure success.
Digital Marketing
Streamline Your Startup Growth Process With These 22 Tools
To grow fast, use these tools before your competitors find out about them.
Company Culture
4 Quotes From the Startup Trenches That Will Inspire You to Build an Amazing Culture
Successful startup founders weigh in with tips on how a strong culture builds a company that lasts.
Core Values
Become the Lone Wolf: 3 Ways to Separate Your Startup From the Pack
Don't just promote your product. Find, shape and market your core values to stand out from the crowd.
Tools
17 Free Online Tools to Help You Grow Your Blog to 1 Million Visitors
And what's their price, you ask? How about . . . free?
Hiring
Why You Should Hire People Toughened by Failure, Not Those Coddled by Success
Amazon and Google discovered what the most innovative employees have in common is not how well they did at a prestige college.
Psychology
Worried? Slow Thinking May Help You See Things Clearly.
In our stressful lives, our impulsive minds can cast doubt on our efforts. Combat this by carving out time to put things in perspective.
Growth Strategies
Bosslessness: What It Is and Why It's All the Rage in Silicon Valley
Want to attract stellar employees? Don't boss them around. Here's how to manage without, well, managing.