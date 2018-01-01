Walter Chen

Walter Chen

Guest Writer
CEO & Co-founder, iDoneThis

Walter Chen is the founder and CEO of iDoneThis, the easiest way to share and celebrate what you get done at work, every day. Learn the science behind how done lists help you work smarter in our free eBook: The Busy Person's Guide to the Done List. Follow him on twitter @smalter.

More From Walter Chen

3 Ways Corporate Heavyweights Are Improving Employee Retention by Prioritizing Maternity Healthcare

Partnerships with specialty providers diversify the life-changing benefits available to employees.
6 min read
Upgrade Your Email Game to Convert One-Time Donors to Recurring Supporters

Most nonprofits aren't taking full advantage of one of the most powerful (and cost-efficient) tools in their fundraising playbook.
7 min read
What To Do If Y Combinator Rejects You

How to bounce back from getting rejected by a top startup accelerator
6 min read
How Teaching Can Help You Land More Business

When freelancing gets competitive, teach others to stand out from the noise.
5 min read
15 Ways to Enhance Your Career (for Free)

These newsletters, courses and podcasts will take your business game to the next level.
7 min read
Let Customers Get to Know You With Video

Building familiarity with your customers, and relating to them first as viewers, can create sales without selling.
6 min read
Make Users Feel Like One-in-a-Million at Every Stage of the Funnel

Your product might be great for anybody, but to grow your business you need to prove it with personalized attention.
9 min read
Seeking Silver Bullets Sets Up Companies to Fail

Drop the quick fix mentality and adopt this one simple system to minimize mistakes and ensure success.
9 min read
Streamline Your Startup Growth Process With These 22 Tools

To grow fast, use these tools before your competitors find out about them.
7 min read
4 Quotes From the Startup Trenches That Will Inspire You to Build an Amazing Culture

Successful startup founders weigh in with tips on how a strong culture builds a company that lasts.
8 min read
Become the Lone Wolf: 3 Ways to Separate Your Startup From the Pack

Don't just promote your product. Find, shape and market your core values to stand out from the crowd.
7 min read
17 Free Online Tools to Help You Grow Your Blog to 1 Million Visitors

And what's their price, you ask? How about . . . free?
12 min read
Why You Should Hire People Toughened by Failure, Not Those Coddled by Success

Amazon and Google discovered what the most innovative employees have in common is not how well they did at a prestige college.
4 min read
Worried? Slow Thinking May Help You See Things Clearly.

In our stressful lives, our impulsive minds can cast doubt on our efforts. Combat this by carving out time to put things in perspective.
5 min read
Bosslessness: What It Is and Why It's All the Rage in Silicon Valley

Want to attract stellar employees? Don't boss them around. Here's how to manage without, well, managing.
5 min read
