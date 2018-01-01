Guest Writer

Author and entrepreneur

Warren Adler is best known for The War of the Roses, his iconic novel turned dark comedy box office hit starring Michael Douglas, Kathleen Turner and Danny DeVito. His Film/TV projects currently in development include the Hollywood sequel to The War of the Roses - The Children of the Roses, along with other projects including Capitol Crimes, a television series based on his Fiona Fitzgerald mystery novels, as well as a feature film adaptation of his bestselling historical thriller, Target Churchill.