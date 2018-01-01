Warren Adler

Warren Adler

Guest Writer
Author and entrepreneur

Warren Adler is best known for The War of the Roses, his iconic novel turned dark comedy box office hit starring Michael Douglas, Kathleen Turner and Danny DeVito. His Film/TV projects currently in development include the Hollywood sequel to The War of the Roses - The Children of the Roses, along with other projects including Capitol Crimes, a television series based on his Fiona Fitzgerald mystery novels, as well as a feature film adaptation of his bestselling historical thriller, Target Churchill.

More From Warren Adler

Reflections on Balancing Family Life While Pursuing A Career in the Arts
Work-Life Balance

Reflections on Balancing Family Life While Pursuing A Career in the Arts

Striking a balance between an active career and pursuuing artistic dreams is an achievable goal.
7 min read
