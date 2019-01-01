Wendy Olson Killion

Wendy is a vice president of business development at Expedia Group Media Solutions where she oversees business development and marketing partner relations, leading teams around the world in the creation and implementation of innovative digital media campaigns across the portfolio of Expedia Group travel brands.

She previously directed global product development and marketing for the entire suite of advertising products, including display, email, social and mobile solutions. Before joining Expedia Group, Wendy led product management of the emerging channels and brands at Cars.com, including their mobile offerings.

Wendy also previously spent five years at J.D. Power and Associates where she managed a suite of publications aimed at defining automotive marketing online for OEMs and automotive dealers, and co-founded the Automotive Marketing Roundtable conference. Wendy is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound and lives in Seattle, Washington with her family.