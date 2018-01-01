Wendy Roberts

In 2001, Wendy Roberts founded Future Skies, which primarily develops software for the Department of Defense. In 2012, she created Five Elements Robotics to help further US personal robotics design and manufacture. The company has  developed Budgee™ a friendly robot that follows you around and carries your stuff.  Wendy currently performs the role of CEO for both Future Skies and Five Elements Robotics. 

The World Is Embracing Robots But America Keeps Them at Arms Length
U.S. robotic technology is world class but lagging popular acceptance threatens a missed opportunity to revitalize manufacturing.
