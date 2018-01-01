Guest Writer

CEO of Five Elements Robotics

In 2001, Wendy Roberts founded Future Skies, which primarily develops software for the Department of Defense. In 2012, she created Five Elements Robotics to help further US personal robotics design and manufacture. The company has developed Budgee™ a friendly robot that follows you around and carries your stuff. Wendy currently performs the role of CEO for both Future Skies and Five Elements Robotics.