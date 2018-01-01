William Vanderbloemen

William Vanderbloemen

Guest Writer
Author and President, CEO of Vanderbloemen Search Group

William Vanderbloemen is the author of Next: Pastoral Succession That Works and president and CEO of Vanderbloemen Search Group, a for-profit startup that leads in executive search for churches, ministries and faith-based organizations.

More From William Vanderbloemen

3 Ways to Turn 'Unteachable' Millennials Into Disciples
Millennials

3 Ways to Turn 'Unteachable' Millennials Into Disciples

Despite their bad reputation, millennials are actually the best problem-solvers and hardest workers I've ever met. Here's how to unlock their potential at your company.
5 min read
Are You a Manager or a Leader? Here's How to Tell the Difference.
Leadership

Are You a Manager or a Leader? Here's How to Tell the Difference.

Traits of a great leader are a world away from those of a good manager.
5 min read
8 Ways to Spot Emotionally Healthy Candidates
Hiring

8 Ways to Spot Emotionally Healthy Candidates

Emotionally healthy people relate well to others and can affect significant change for your organization.
6 min read
5 Business Truths I Wish Someone Had Told Me 5 Years Ago
Startups

5 Business Truths I Wish Someone Had Told Me 5 Years Ago

Advice to help you and your startup get ahead -- fast.
6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.