Willow Duttge

More From Willow Duttge

Disappearing Acts

Disappearing Acts

Financial institutions have faltered and collapsed, but for their upbeat ad campaigns, irony springs eternal.
2 min read
American Eyeful

American Eyeful

Dov Charney's cooler-than-thou clothing chain is scoring big with bargain-basement ads all over MySpace and Facebook.
3 min read
Crisis P.R. Firms

Crisis P.R. Firms

Got problems? These masters of message will make them disappear.
3 min read
Mad Woman

Mad Woman

Shelly Lazarus, longtime C.E.O. of ad giant Ogilvy & Mather Worldwide, explains the firm's recent management shuffle, its attempts to land new accounts, and what comes next.
8 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.