Woody Mooers
Entrepreneur
Woody Mooers is an American Entrepreneur with a background in advertising and science who focuses primarily on brand building as well as manufacturing. Over his career he has helped develop flagship products for some of the largest consumer brands in the United States. Woody Mooers works with brands to analyze consumer behavior and make informed decisions when creating new products. Woody Mooers specializes in custom product development, contract manufacturing, brand building, and marketing strategy.
Latest
This Young Female CEO Founded Germany's First Publicly Traded Cannabis Company
Pia Marten, who previously worked in the renewable energy sector and gained experience in the operational management of a company, saw the potential benefits of medical cannabis and decided to act
More Authors You Might Like
-
Matt Tucker
CEO of Koan
-
Aimee Tariq
Founder and CEO of A Life With Health
-
David Partain
CMO of FlexShares
-
Ross Jenkins
Founder & CEO of DigitalME
-
Scott Bartnick
COO at Otter PR
-
Kenny Au
Game Changers
-
Olga Fleming
Investor | Entrepreneur | Lawyer | Author
-
Chas Fields
Senior Partner, HCM Advisory & Human Insights Group