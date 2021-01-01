Woody Mooers

Entrepreneur

Woody Mooers is an American Entrepreneur with a background in advertising and science who focuses primarily on brand building as well as manufacturing. Over his career he has helped develop flagship products for some of the largest consumer brands in the United States. Woody Mooers works with brands to analyze consumer behavior and make informed decisions when creating new products. Woody Mooers specializes in custom product development, contract manufacturing, brand building, and marketing strategy.