Yadhu Gopalan

Yadhu Gopalan

Co-founder & CEO, Esper

More From Yadhu Gopalan

The Future of Telemedicine Devices Is Cloud & IoMT-Driven
telemedicine

The Future of Telemedicine Devices Is Cloud & IoMT-Driven

IoMT deployments involve an increasing number of non-traditional, Android devices for remote patient care
8 min read