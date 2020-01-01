Yair Levy

Yair Levy

Co-founder and CEO, Salaryo

About Yair Levy

Yair Levy is the co-founder and CEO of Salaryo

 

More From Yair Levy

Moving Forward With Hope: How The Israel-UAE Accord Can Enable The Countries' Startup Ecosystems To Benefit From Each Other
Growth Strategies

Moving Forward With Hope: How The Israel-UAE Accord Can Enable The Countries' Startup Ecosystems To Benefit From Each Other

The peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates was not named the "Abraham Accords" in vain- its name symbolizes that respect for the past and the religion that sits in the core being of each one of these two countries.
3 min read