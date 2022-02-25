Yali Saar

Yali Saar is the CEO and co-founder of Tailor Brands, the largest AI-driven branding platform helping 30 million businesses launch and run their businesses with easy-to-use branding and logo-design tools.

Growth Strategies

The Fail-Safer Approach: Make Your Work Environment Safer for Failure

Don't be afraid of failure – it's often the key to success.

Solopreneur

Solopreneurs are Changing the Face of the Economy

A new kind of entrepreneur is taking the business world by storm -- and solopreneurs are doing it all by themselves.

soloemprendedor

Los emprendedores independientes están cambiando la faz de la economía

Un nuevo tipo de emprendedor está revolucionando el mundo de los negocios, y los emprendedores independientes lo están haciendo todo solos.

