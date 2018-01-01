Yarden Tadmor is the founder and CEO of Switch, a job matching app that instantly connects employers and job seekers available on iOS and Android. He has nearly two decades of experience helping to launch and build a variety of technology startups, including CRO at Taboola and VP at Quigo (acquired by AOL). Most recently, he held the role of chief revenue officer at Convert Media and Taboola. He received a BA from Israel’s Tel Aviv University.
Remote Workers
What You Should Know Before You Offshore Your Startup's Engineering Team
Offshoring engineering teams can be a huge asset for your startup, but it comes with a sea of entirely new challenges
Millennials
We Gave Millennials a Bad Name. It's Time We Look in the Mirror and Dispose of the Myths.
"A lot of behavior that is criticized in young professionals can be directly traced to the behavior of the people managing them."