Yashraj Vakil

CEO, Buzzinga Digital

Yashraj Vakil has been the CEO of Buzzinga Digital since August 2013. He brings with him close to 2 decades of experience in the digital industry, starting his career from the days of the landline and evolving with changing technologies and innovations.

Yashraj possesses a deep understanding of the digital space and has experience in leading and scaling brands, developing and executing digital strategy and operations for some of India’s marquee brands, selling ideas, inspiring teams and business design thinking. Over the years he has led cross-functional team collaborations across content, technology, marketing, sales and product, processes and team development.

A self-taught programmer, Yashraj graduated in commerce from Mumbai University with a dual major in Tourism and Accounting. He also completed a Bachelor’s Degree in Law from Mumbai University and a Diploma in Cyber Laws from the NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad.

More From Yashraj Vakil

