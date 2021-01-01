Yassir Max Corpataux
Coffee Ambassador, Nestlé Nespresso SA for the Middle East and Africa
Yassir Max Corpataux is the Coffee Ambassador at Nestlé Nespresso SA for the Middle East and Africa.
Latest
Connecting Over Caffeine: Yes, Coffee Can Help Facilitate Better Workplace Interactions
A recent survey done by Nespresso Professional found that 86% of employees feel more productive at work following a coffee break.
