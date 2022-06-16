Yehuda Leibler

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CSO at ARX | Partner at Invicta Ventures

Yehuda Leibler is a consultant, investor and entrepreneur. He serves as CSO at ARX, a data driven advisory for pre and post IPO companies and is a Partner at Invicta Ventures, an entrepreneur-led VC. He was previously CEO of Cortex Group, a leading tech consultancy that was merged in 2019.

https://yehudaleibler.com/

Build a Smarter Business

The Information Revolution Put Tech Disciplines at the Center — But Now It Needs the Humanities

As technology achieves more milestones and reaches a certain critical mass, I believe humanities are about to make a long-awaited comeback. Here's why.

Young VCs Are About to Face Their Greatest Test (a Downturn)

A generation of venture capital investors are about to find out how good they really are, as a market downturn shows who really did their research and who got caught up with the hype.

4 Ways to Drive Growth-Unlocking Internal Innovation in Your Organization

Internal innovation is key to building a growth-enabled company. Here are four steps that must be taken to achieve that.

