Yeshwanth Raj Parasmal

Contributor

Managing Director, Strategum Eduserve

Yeshwanth Raj Parasmal is a young and enterprising social entrepreneur and co-founder of Strategum. With over fifteen years of experience in the education sector, he is now committed to usher a change in the education field contributing to the policy-making and capacity building of institutions. In the past he has worked as Chief Operations Officer in Jain Group of Institutions and successfully established MATS University amongst other reputed institutes for the Group.