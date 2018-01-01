Yuvrajsinh Vaghela

Yuvrajsinh is a Business Growth Strategist at Space-O Technologies. He keeps exploring online tools that can help Entrepreneurs to grow their business organically. In his spare time, he loves to read fiction and copywriting books.
Outsourcing
Don't Make These 5 Mistakes When Outsourcing Your Project
There is obvious benefit of outsourcing your project but, if you try and stay away from making these mistakes
Startups
Adopt these Three Mindsets Immediately to Build a Successful Startup
You will have to keep sailing, irrespective of the challenges thrown at you by the people and environment around you
Apps
The 4 Biggest App Outsourcing Mistakes And How to Fix Them
The right partnership can help you build a successful app
Life Lessons
#5 Life-Changing Lessons to Learn from the Game of Football
A successful entrepreneur is one who understands the goals, defines his vision, and envisions a winning strategy.