Zach Finkelstein

Zach Finkelstein

Vice President of Corporate Development at Careem
Zach Finkelstein is the Vice President of Corporate Development at Careem, the leading ride-hailing service in the Middle East and North Africa. Zach joined Careem from Lumia Capital, where he was responsible for investment sourcing, due diligence, and portfolio company management. As a Vice President, General Partner, and a co-founding member of the fund, Zach participated in Lumia’s investments in Careem, OpenDNS, Xtime, Kabbage, Pitzi, EatStreet, Procore, and Hired, among others. In 2016, he was named one of the 30 Under 30 in Venture Capital by Forbes magazine.

More From Zach Finkelstein

Show Me The Money: Six Factors That Can Attract Investors To Your Startup
Startup Funding

Show Me The Money: Six Factors That Can Attract Investors To Your Startup

One of the biggest challenges of being an entrepreneur, especially in the Middle East, is attracting your first institutional investment.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.