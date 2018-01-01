Zach Smith is the founder and CEO of Boomerang, a Chicago-based gifting and rewards network for publishers and advertisers. He is a graduate of Harvard College, where he won the 2009 Harvard Innovation Challenge and founded the company that became Boomerang. He was formerly an associate consultant at Bain & Company and founded gtrot.com, a local discovery service. Smith is passionate about social commerce, healthcare policy, travel and penguins.