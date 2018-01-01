Zach Smith

Zach Smith

Zach Smith is the founder and CEO of Boomerang, a Chicago-based gifting and rewards network for publishers and advertisers. He is a graduate of Harvard College, where he won the 2009 Harvard Innovation Challenge and founded the company that became Boomerang. He was formerly an associate consultant at Bain & Company and founded gtrot.com, a local discovery service. Smith is passionate about social commerce, healthcare policy, travel and penguins.

More From Zach Smith

How One Young Entrepreneur Pivoted a Business Failure into Success
Starting a Business

How One Young Entrepreneur Pivoted a Business Failure into Success

On the path to startup success, expect to hit multiple roadblocks along the way.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.