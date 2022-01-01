Zack Rosen

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Co-founder and CEO of Pantheon

Zack Rosen is the co-founder and CEO of Pantheon, an established leader in the WebOps space, and a passionate proponent of advancing the open web.

Web Content

The One Tool We Need to Solve 2022's Biggest Problems Is Already in Our Hands

The open web is messy and imperfect, but it's stronger than ever.

Websites

Websites Matter More Than Ever. So Why Do Many Still Fall Short?

Three reasons digital experiences aren't living up to customer expectations.

Sitios web

Los sitios web importan más que nunca. Entonces, ¿por qué muchos todavía se quedan cortos?

Tres razones por las que las experiencias digitales no están a la altura de las expectativas de los clientes.

