Zahara Jade, M.A.

Somatic Awakening Coach

Zahara Jade, M.A., founder of The Truth Catalyst, is a somatic awakening coach who guides high-achieving souls on their quest to transform trauma, pain, chaos and dysfunction into unapologetic authenticity, wellness and prosperity.

https://thetruthcatalyst.com

Latest

Lifestyle

3 Simple Steps to Keep You From Drowning in Collective Trauma

A few steps to consider that I learned throughout my journey as a coach handling high achievers and entrepreneurs.

Continue Reading
Estilo de vida

3 pasos simples para evitar que se ahogue en un trauma colectivo

Unos pasos a tener en cuenta que aprendí a lo largo de mi trayectoria como coach en el manejo de emprendedores y grandes triunfadores.

Continue Reading

