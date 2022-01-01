Signing out of account, Standby...
Zain Jaffer
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder and President of Zain Ventures
Follow Zain Jaffer on Social
Latest
Most Startups Fail. These 5 Tips Will Help Make Sure Yours Doesn't.
A majority of startups don't make it long enough to sustain themselves on real profits. If you want to make sure your startup isn't one of them, take a look at these five practices I've observed from successful, thriving ventures.
All Things Meta: Hype, Hope and Hard Work to Come in the NFT and Metaverse Space
Here's what we can expect when the hype around NFTs and the metaverse dies down.
This Is the Key to High-Performing Teams in 2022
Diversity and inclusion (D&I) are prerequisites for success.
Esta es la clave para equipos de alto rendimiento en 2022
La diversidad y la inclusión (D&I) son requisitos previos para el éxito.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Mike Koenigs
CEO of MikeKoenigs.com
-
Shaan Rais
NIL Expert, Branding & Leadership Coach and Strategist
-
Lucas Miller
Founder of Echelon Copy LLC
-
-
Carlos Chacon
Founder & Medical Director at Divino Plastic Surgery
-
Summit Ghimire
Founder & Head of SEO at Outpace
-
Frederik Bussler
Marketing Consultant
-
Bob Bagga
CEO and Entrepreneur