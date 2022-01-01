Zain Jaffer

Zain Jaffer

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder and President of Zain Ventures

Zain Jaffer is the founder and president of Zain Ventures, a family office that invests in real estate and technology. He is the host of "The PropTech VC," a podcast that engages listeners on the latest trends and conversations in the proptech market. He is also partner at Bluefield Capital.

https://zain-ventures.com

Tech Startups

Most Startups Fail. These 5 Tips Will Help Make Sure Yours Doesn't.

A majority of startups don't make it long enough to sustain themselves on real profits. If you want to make sure your startup isn't one of them, take a look at these five practices I've observed from successful, thriving ventures.

Metaverse

All Things Meta: Hype, Hope and Hard Work to Come in the NFT and Metaverse Space

Here's what we can expect when the hype around NFTs and the metaverse dies down.

Success Strategies

This Is the Key to High-Performing Teams in 2022

Diversity and inclusion (D&I) are prerequisites for success.

Estrategias de éxito

Esta es la clave para equipos de alto rendimiento en 2022

La diversidad y la inclusión (D&I) son requisitos previos para el éxito.

