Zeke Adkins

Zeke Adkins

Guest Writer
Co-Founder of Luggage Forward
Zeke Adkins is the co-founder of Luggage Forward. Previously he was a member of the worldwide market-development team at Atlas Venture and vice president of Kurtzman Group, a consulting and advisory firm. He also served as executive director of Corporate Governance Summits, a joint venture between Kurtzman Group and Kalorama Partners.

More From Zeke Adkins

Customers Are Not Always Right. They Are Just Never Wrong.
Customer Service

Customers Are Not Always Right. They Are Just Never Wrong.

Follow these steps to resolve most matters when clients' service expectations are not met.
4 min read
The Art of Crafting Successful Vendor Relationships
Vendors

The Art of Crafting Successful Vendor Relationships

Partnering with established service providers allows a young company to scale more quickly and focus on developing and refining the core business.
4 min read
Are You Getting Your Money's Worth From Disagreements?
Ready for Anything

Are You Getting Your Money's Worth From Disagreements?

Consider how to truly listen to another colleague. You'll arrive at better discussions, decisions and results.
4 min read
Why (and How) You Should Befriend Your Competitors
Competition

Why (and How) You Should Befriend Your Competitors

As a business owner, a large part of your strategy is to outshine competitors but savvy entrepreneurs know that it is also smart to create and maintain relationships with them.
4 min read
Friends Forever? Stay Close Even After Co-Founding a Company.
Founders

Friends Forever? Stay Close Even After Co-Founding a Company.

Each partner should contribute to the business based on strengths. Rely on an advisor if needed and prepare for your relationship to evolve.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.