Zina Seibert

Zina Seibert was born in Panama, and grew up in an expat family in Mexico, Germany, Singapore, and the UAE. She completed her International Baccalaureate at Dubai American Academy. Presently, Zina is studying Science Technology and International Affairs at the School of Foreign Service of Georgetown University, Washington, and is part of the team at LifeOnScreen.

More From Zina Seibert

How To Stand Out (Without Making Any Noise): A Foolproof Guide To Using Soundless Video
Marketing

How To Stand Out (Without Making Any Noise): A Foolproof Guide To Using Soundless Video

The absence of sound can add to a campaign video as it presents opportunity for many other techniques that could not be used otherwise.
4 min read
