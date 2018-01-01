Zishaan Hayath

Contributor
Founder, Toppr.com
I am building Toppr.com, India’s most advanced and comprehensive after-school learning app for classes 5th-12th with a vision to personalise learning. We are backed by SAIF, Helion and Fidelity.

Prior to this, I co-founded a phone commerce marketplace Chaupaati Bazaar in 2008. In 2010, Chaupaati Bazaar was acquired by India's largest retailer Future Group (NSE:FRL).

Earlier, I worked with Opera Solutions on strategy and operations consulting projects for Fortune 100 clients in North America, Europe and Asia. I was the first employee in Opera Solutions' India office. 

3 Reasons Why Artificial Intelligence Can Revolutionize Education
3 Reasons Why Artificial Intelligence Can Revolutionize Education

Advanced technology can provide reliable and precise answers in just a few seconds at any point in time
4 min read
#6 New Technology Trends in Education in 2018
#6 New Technology Trends in Education in 2018

With over 6 billion people connected to their mobile phones, m-learning ought to be the next big trend in education
4 min read
Mobile Learning: The Future of Indian Education System
Mobile Learning: The Future of Indian Education System

Previously deemed as elements of distraction among students, these pocket-sized devices are now emerging as the 'Mecca of learning'
4 min read
