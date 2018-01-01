Zishaan Hayath

I am building Toppr.com, India’s most advanced and comprehensive after-school learning app for classes 5th-12th with a vision to personalise learning. We are backed by SAIF, Helion and Fidelity.
Prior to this, I co-founded a phone commerce marketplace Chaupaati Bazaar in 2008. In 2010, Chaupaati Bazaar was acquired by India's largest retailer Future Group (NSE:FRL).
Earlier, I worked with Opera Solutions on strategy and operations consulting projects for Fortune 100 clients in North America, Europe and Asia. I was the first employee in Opera Solutions' India office.
